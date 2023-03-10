In an exclusive interview with Telecom Review, Stephen Bye, President of the Connectivity Division for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), talked about how his organization is sustainably growing in a way that best serves its customers. He also spoke about how important connectivity insights are in developing telecom infrastructure worldwide, while detailing the myriad of ways that Ziff Davis is already responding to the complex connectivity demands of the future.
Summit Sessions
Toni Eid, CEO of Trace Media International and founder of Telecom Review Group delivered the welcome note to inaugurate the 16th edition of Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit.
OFFICIAL OPENING KEYNOTE: H.E. Mohammad Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General for the Telecommunications Sector, TDRA
H.E. Mohammad Al Ramsi, deputy director general for the telecommunications sector, TDRA, delivered the opening keynote during the 16th edition of Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit.
An interesting fireside discussion between Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat by e&, and Jawad Abbassi, head of MENA Region, GSMA.
The pioneering panel of day one gathered executives from Netcracker, Vodafone Oman, stc Kuwait, ITU, Nokia and Safaricom Ethiopia with EY as moderator.
Saleem Alblooshi, CTO, du, delivered a keynote address to the audience at Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit 2022, tackling typical areas of focus for a telco CTO.
Andrew Feinberg, founder, chairman and CEO of Netcracker Technology and BostonGene brought to the audience the essence of personalizing offerings.
Nokia’s Head of Ecosystem and Trend Scouting, Leslie Shannon, shed light on one of the hottest tech trends of today — metaverse — and how 5G works alongside it.
EY Global Partner Fuad Siddiqui delivered his keynote and explored the big shifts inn the human industrial augmentation era and how 6G enables value creation in the next decade.